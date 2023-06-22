Yankees keep wins coming with 4-2 victory over Seattle

New York Yankees' Jake Bauers runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Seattle...
New York Yankees' Jake Bauers runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Jhonny Brito pitched a career-high 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a successful return to the major leagues and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Fill-ins Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney homered off Luis Castillo as the Yankees won a series for the first time since placing Aaron Judge on the injured list.

New York is 6-8 with Judge out of the lineup and had not won a series since taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Brito allowed two hits, struck out three, walked one and reached the sixth for the first time as a starting pitcher.

