Yankees keep wins coming with 4-2 victory over Seattle

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhonny Brito pitched a career-high 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a successful return to the major leagues and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Fill-ins Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney homered off Luis Castillo as the Yankees won a series for the first time since placing Aaron Judge on the injured list.

New York is 6-8 with Judge out of the lineup and had not won a series since taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Brito allowed two hits, struck out three, walked one and reached the sixth for the first time as a starting pitcher.

