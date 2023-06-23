1st round of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open proclaimed ‘Sock Out Cancer Day’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is more than just a golf tournament: It’s also an event focused on giving back to community members in need.

The first round of the tournament was underway on Friday and Tournament Director John Karedes proclaimed it “Sock Out Cancer Day.” The proclamation is to support the local nonprofit, Sock Out Cancer.

The organization’s mission is to financially support local cancer patients and their families.

“Sock Out Cancer was created to help individuals that unfortunately have cancer but also have a financial strain,” said Security Mutual Life Insurance Chairman Bruce Boyea. “They might need food, transportation to treatment or overnight lodging.”

The nonprofit is partnering with Security Mutual Life Insurance for the return of the “Birdies for Cancer” fundraiser, which is a unique way for the community and the pros to give back to those in need. A birdie is a score of one stroke lower than par on any of the holes in the course.

Earlier this year, Donors pledged .50 cents or more per birdie. Security Mutual Life Insurance will match the donations by 10%, which will then be given to Sock Out Cancer to distribute to UHS and Lourdes Hospital Foundations. In 2022, the tournament had 939 birdies. The tournament raised $30,000 through Birdies for Cancer last year.

“It’s really meaningful,” Security Mutual Life Insurance President and CEO Kirk Gravely. “It’s great for Sock Out Cancer which ultimately benefits this community we’re in.”

Sock Out Cancer will have a tent at the tournament where participants can learn more about donations or purchase the organization’s signature colorful socks. The socks have 25 colors on them which represent the many different types of cancers.

According to the New York State Department of Health, nearly 115,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed with cancer. Sock Out Cancer is here to make sure cancer patients have access to enough funds for non-medical necessities so they can focus on fighting cancer.

The nonprofit was named the 2022 PGA Tour Champions Charity of the Year. Since its founding in 2017, it has raised more than $1.3 million for hospital foundations and other charitable organizations.

