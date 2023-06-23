2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day One Recap

By Jackson Neill and Jacob Russo
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Day one of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is in the books. Check out the action from Friday, and hear from the top performers of the day in the video above!

Leaderboard:

1. Joe Durant: -8, 64

T2. Ernie Els: -5, 67

T2. Jason Schultz: -5, 67

T4. Richard Green: -4, 68

T4. Harry Rudolph: -4, 68

T4. Brett Quigley: -4, 68

T4. Ken Duke: -4, 68

T4. Darren Clarke: -4, 68

T4. Vijay Singh: -4, 68

T4. Tim Herron: -4, 68

T4. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -4, 68

T4. Paul Broadhurst: -4, 68

T4. Dicky Pride: -4, 68

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man banned from Walmart arrested for burglary at store
4 arrested for burglary in Lisle
Binghamton man pleads guilty for possession of illegal metal knuckle knife
Willow Point Fire
Smoke prompts emergency response to Willow Point Nursing Home
DICK’S Sporting Goods Open partners with eating establishments to highlight local staples

Latest News

1st round of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open proclaimed ‘Sock Out Cancer Day’
2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day One Recap
Local, young golfers from around the Twin Tiers
WATCH: Young golfers share why they love the game
Volunteering: A tradition like no other at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open