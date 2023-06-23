2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day One Recap

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Day one of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is in the books. Check out the action from Friday, and hear from the top performers of the day in the video above!

Leaderboard:

1. Joe Durant: -8, 64

T2. Ernie Els: -5, 67

T2. Jason Schultz: -5, 67

T4. Richard Green: -4, 68

T4. Harry Rudolph: -4, 68

T4. Brett Quigley: -4, 68

T4. Ken Duke: -4, 68

T4. Darren Clarke: -4, 68

T4. Vijay Singh: -4, 68

T4. Tim Herron: -4, 68

T4. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -4, 68

T4. Paul Broadhurst: -4, 68

T4. Dicky Pride: -4, 68

