Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men

Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.(Durham Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Durham, North Carolina, have issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 16-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Anita Hooper is described as Black, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hooper is reportedly wearing Blond Bonnett gray shorts and jersey. She was believed to be taken from a bus stop by three unknown Black males wearing masks.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man banned from Walmart arrested for burglary at store
4 arrested for burglary in Lisle
Binghamton man pleads guilty for possession of illegal metal knuckle knife
Willow Point Fire
Smoke prompts emergency response to Willow Point Nursing Home
DICK’S Sporting Goods Open partners with eating establishments to highlight local staples

Latest News

East Palestine, Ohio resident Eric Cozza attends the National Transportation Safety Board...
NTSB hearing focuses on equipment that failed before fiery Ohio derailment
Volunteering: A tradition like no other at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty Season 3
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season