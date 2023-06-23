Dog Walking Forecast -- Gertie & Libby

Chance of showers increase
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 60% High 76 (72-78) Wind SE 5-10 mph

A low to our south, along with an upper level trough/low will give us clouds and

showers today and into the weekend. There is the potential for some heavier rain.

There could be some isolated flooding.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers in the forecast Monday, Tuesday with

a lesser chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

