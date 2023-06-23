Flash Back Friday: Super Cooper Saves the Day

(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Around the Tiers checked in with Tara Busch of Super Cooper Saves the Day to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was a December 2021 recipient.

