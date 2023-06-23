Humid conditions and thunderstorms for weekend

Tonight: Cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 61-66.

Saturday: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Muggy. Chance of rain 60%. High: 72-81.

(WBNG)

Saturday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 61-67.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 82. Low: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 83. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 76. Low: 61.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 73. Low: 58.

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 72. Low: 60.

Friday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 78. Low: 59.

Forecast Discussion:

Unsettled conditions will continue into the night, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

The weekend will be very muggy, with dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s. Combined with temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s, it will be a very tropical stretch of weather. In addition to the humid air, scattered showers, and thunderstorms will develop as we deal with pesky upper-level low. While it won’t rain all day Saturday and Sunday, we will see the best chances in the afternoon of both days. The Weather Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk of flash flooding due to high precipitable water in the atmosphere.

Unsettled weather continues into next week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday all the way through Wednesday, with light rain for Thursday. Monday will see highs in the low-80s, but a cold front passes, allowing temperatures on Tuesday to reach the mid-70s and the low-70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks to show drying conditions, but there is still the slightest chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.