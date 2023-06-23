Keep an umbrella handy

FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 60% High 76 (72-78) Wind SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) Low 62 (58-64) Wind SSE 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.00-1.50″) 70% High 76 (72-78) Wind SW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10″ Low 62 Wind W 3-8 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. 60% High 78 Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 80 Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 60% High 74 Low 60

A low to our south, along with an upper level trough/low will give us clouds and

showers today and into the weekend. There is the potential for some heavier rain.

There could be some isolated flooding.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers in the forecast Monday, Tuesday with

a lesser chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

