Man sentenced for having trying to sell 447 grams of meth

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Friday that 32-year-old Kevin Walker, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The DOJ said Walker, when he pleaded guilty, admitted that on Feb. 12, 2022, he drove a rental vehicle from his home in Elmira to Cortland, NY and tried to sell another person 447 grams of pure methamphetamine. The meth was in the trunk of the vehicle.

The DOJ noted that he had 137 grams of cocaine in the vehicle too.

Walker will also serve a five-year term of supervised release.

