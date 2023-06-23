Man shot in arm in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Police said officers responded to 29 Edwards St. for a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the victim in front of 23 Edwards St. with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim, who is 24, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police noted that the incident is not random and involved parties are familiar with each other.

City pole cameras and license plate readers have provided useful video and are being utilized in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

