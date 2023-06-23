Man shot in arm in Binghamton

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Police said officers responded to 29 Edwards St. for a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the victim in front of 23 Edwards St. with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim, who is 24, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police noted that the incident is not random and involved parties are familiar with each other.

City pole cameras and license plate readers have provided useful video and are being utilized in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man banned from Walmart arrested for burglary at store
4 arrested for burglary in Lisle
Binghamton man pleads guilty for possession of illegal metal knuckle knife
Willow Point Fire
Smoke prompts emergency response to Willow Point Nursing Home
DICK’S Sporting Goods Open partners with eating establishments to highlight local staples

Latest News

Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer seeking 4th term
Man sentenced for having trying to sell 447 grams of meth
14th annual ‘New York Faerie Festival’
Local, young golfers from around the Twin Tiers
WATCH: Young golfers share why they love the game