Rape convict found guilty of conspiracy to have Endicott building burned

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday evening that David T. Rexer was found guilty of conspiracy in the fourth degree, a felony, by a jury.

On June 28, 2022, Rexer conspired with an undercover police officer, who he did not know was undercover, by making an agreement and providing a $400 down payment for supplies to commit arson on an Endicott building.

For this crime, he will be sentenced on Sept. 23 and is facing up to one and one-third to four years in prison. The office noted Rexer was also previously convicted on a rape charge.

“Thanks to our local law enforcement, a tragedy was averted,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

Korchak said he will request the maximum sentence against Rexer.

The case was investigated by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.