Representative Molinaro introduces bill to combat antisemitism nationwide

(WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) was one of four congressmen to introduce a bill to combat antisemitism in New York State and nationwide.

The bipartisan measure was introduced alongside Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R, PA-1), Jared Moskowitz (D, FL-23) and Brad Schnieder (D, IL-10). The bill is designed to raise awareness as antisemitic incidents such as hate speech, violence and vandalism are on the rise across the country according to Molinaro’s office.

Another part of the measure looks to make sure education about topics like the holocaust and Nazi Germany is present in public schools.

Molinaro said antisemitic acts are a nationwide problem.

“There just has been this frightening rise of antisemitism that puts at risk the lives of Jewish neighbors all across the country and all across Upstate New York,” said Molinaro. “This bill makes it very clear this isn’t something we as a society can accept.”

The bill calls on Congress to formally condemn acts of antisemitism and recognize the rise of these acts of hate towards those in the Jewish Community.

