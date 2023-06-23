Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer seeking 4th term

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Incumbent Democratic Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer will be one of two candidates on the ballot for registered Democrats in the Town of Vestal on June 27.

He hopes his 53 years living in Vestal, as well as 12 years of experience as Town Supervisor, will provide a level of experience that appeals to voters. Schaffer said his involvement in the community gives him a unique and clear perspective on what’s happening throughout Vestal.

“When you work in government or you volunteer as much as I do you’re used to getting the information firsthand,” said Schaffer. “I’m on the road everywhere. I go to as many sporting events as I can and I still have time to do other things like volunteer at the churches.”

As he seeks reelection for a fourth term, Schaffer said he is proud of the work he has been able to accomplish through his first three terms in office.

“I’m proud of our roads, our parks and being named as a Town of Distinction by New York State,” said Schaffer. “We have 28 parks that take up 600 acres. Every park is beautiful we’re renovating every one of them. Everywhere you go, people want to live in Vestal.”

If he does remain in office for his fourth term, one goal for Schaffer is significant upgrades to town facilities.

“I want to build a new town hall,” said Schaffer. “We’ve outgrown this one. I want to build a new library as part of that and move our police. We’re in six or seven spots right now but I want to consolidate into one.”

Schaffer will be facing off against Maria Sexton in the Democratic Primary.

The General Election will take place on Nov. 7.

