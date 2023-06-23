Volunteering: A tradition like no other at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- From setup to teardown, hundreds of hands are on the deck each year helping to make the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open happen. For many, volunteering begins months in advance, and for some, it’s been a tradition for decades.

When it comes to preparing En-Joie Golf Club for the annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, it takes a village. On average, upwards of 1,400 people make up the crew each year, volunteering in numerous different ways.

“We actually start pretty early,” said Operations Team Volunteer Chis Chechatka. “We recruit a bunch of organizations from service organizations, like Sertoma and Lions, to some of the school organizations like Union-Endicott Cheer and Susquehanna Valley Basketball. So, we start probably six months before recruiting volunteers.”

Chechatka has been a part of the tournament since the early 80s, recalling a time when it was once the BC Open.

While the excitement is a factor, Chechatka said it’s the cause that brings him back year after year.

“This tournament has been giving to charity,” he said. “Over the years, $18 million [has been given] to charity. So, really that’s the reason me and a lot of my friends come here and volunteer. It’s really the giving back to the community that’s important to us.”

For Concessions Co-Chair Volunteer Brian Donlin, it’s been an annual tradition like no other.

“I wouldn’t trade this for the world,” Donlin said. “I love being here and I’m always coming back every year. It seems and people think it’s kind of crazy that we’re here sun up to sun down, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Donlin has been part of the tournament for 27 years.

With nearly three decades under his belt, he said the need for volunteers only grows.

“Every year they need more and more volunteers,” he said. “There’s always a job for somebody here as far as to help out. A lot of it goes back to charity. A lot of the groups benefit from it, a lot of the people benefit from it and it’s very nice to be involved in it.”

But no matter the reason, volunteers return each year, it’s their dedication that helps to make it happen, Chechatka.

“The same volunteers you see here have been here for lots and lots of years,” said Chechatka. “The dedication of a lot of folks that have volunteered here year after year and made the tournament successful. You know, the staff in the office is less than 10 people, and there are roughly 2,000 people involved in it. So, it’s really run by the volunteers.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tournament Manager Sarah Hutchings said 1,200 volunteers are a part of this year’s tournament.

