2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day Two Recap
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The second round of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods wrapped up on Saturday with a three-way tie for first place. Check out the action from the day and hear from the leaders heading into the final round on Sunday!
Leaderboard:
T1. Ernie Els: -12, 132
T1. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -12, 132
T1. Brett Quigley: -12, 132
4. Joe Durant: -11, 133
T5. Thongchai Jaidee: -9, 135
T5. Padraig Harrington: -9, 135
T7. Dicky Pride: -8, 136
T7: John Huston: -8, 136
T7. Tim Herron: -8, 136
T10. Shane Bertsch: -7, 137
T10. Kevin Sutherland: -7, 137
T10. Darren Clarke: -7, 137
T10. Vijay Singh: -7, 137
T10. Richard Green: -7, 137
