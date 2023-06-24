2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day Two Recap

By Jacob Russo and Jackson Neill
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The second round of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods wrapped up on Saturday with a three-way tie for first place. Check out the action from the day and hear from the leaders heading into the final round on Sunday!

Leaderboard:

T1. Ernie Els: -12, 132

T1. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -12, 132

T1. Brett Quigley: -12, 132

4. Joe Durant: -11, 133

T5. Thongchai Jaidee: -9, 135

T5. Padraig Harrington: -9, 135

T7. Dicky Pride: -8, 136

T7: John Huston: -8, 136

T7. Tim Herron: -8, 136

T10. Shane Bertsch: -7, 137

T10. Kevin Sutherland: -7, 137

T10. Darren Clarke: -7, 137

T10. Vijay Singh: -7, 137

T10. Richard Green: -7, 137

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

