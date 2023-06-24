Broome County Parks hosts 17th annual triathlon

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Broome County Parks hosted their 17th annual triathlon Saturday at Dorchester Park.

The triathlon featured a half-mile swim, a 12-mile bike and a 5K run. Other options for participants included an aqua bike, a duathlon and a three-person relay triathlon.

Youth Services Coordinator for Broome County Parks Amanda Florance said the parks make for a great space to host events like this one.

“We love to use our parks as a venue to host both internal and external events,” said Florance. “Just all the open space and all the amenities we have allow for these events to be possible.”

The Broome County Parks Department will be hosting a variety of other events this summer like the concert series Broome Bands Together and Movies in the Park, but Florance said this event is unique from all other events this summer.

“This is a little unique for athletes that are training that are committed to their goals in the run, swim and bike,” said Florance. “Other events that we have are also family-friendly like this one but this event is more for the athletes of Broome County.”

The triathlon was followed by an award ceremony where awards were handed out to winners of many different categories and age groups.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.