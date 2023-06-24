More thunderstorms and showers Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 61-67.

Sunday: Breaks of sun with rain showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 75-84.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 60-68.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 81. Low: 66.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 75. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 74. Low: 61.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 75. Low: 59.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 79. Low: 60.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 82. Low: 65.

Forecast Discussion:

As the upper-level low continues to push out of the region, more showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the night. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

Sunday will see scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The day will not be a washout, with plenty of dry time, but it will be very muggy with dewpoints in the mid-to-upper 60s. We might even see a few breaks of sun. Highs will climb into the low-80s. The Weather Prediction Center has put the area under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall.

The muggy conditions continue into Monday, with highs once again climbing into the low-80s. However, much like the last few days, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. The WPC, much like Sunday, has the entire region under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. A cold front will swing across the region on Tuesday, which will allow temperatures to cool a bit, with highs in the mid-70s. But showers and thunderstorms will still linger.

The unsettled conditions continue to end the workweek, as the low will hang close to the coast, allowing for moisture to remain in the region from Wednesday through Friday, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to upper-70s.

The weekend looks dry to start, with highs in the low-80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

