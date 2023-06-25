Active weather to start workweek

Tonight: Cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 61-68.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. High: 75-83.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58-68.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. High: 77. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 70%. High: 75. Low: 60.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 72. Low: 57.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 78. Low: 62.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with isolated thunderstorms. High: 81. Low: 65.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. High: 74. Low: 63.

Forecast Discussion:

The unsettled pattern continues, with scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight, before cloudy skies. Some of these storms may train over localized areas, leading to the potential for some flash flooding. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

The Weather Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk for excessive rain on Monday, with the Storm Prediction Center having east of Binghamton under a marginal risk for some strong storms capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. While not everyone will see these storms, stay weather aware. Highs will reach the low-80s. Tuesday will be very similar, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper-70s.

A cold front swing through Tuesday, which will drop temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday into the low-to-mid 70s. Despite these cooler temperatures, showers and thunderstorms remain likely as the upper-level low associated with the front moves across the region.

Showers and possible storms remains for Friday and the weekend as the low moves over the coast. Highs on Friday and Saturday will reach the upper-70s and low-80s, before cooling down into the mid-70s for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.