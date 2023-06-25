NY Faerie Festival offers unique entertainment and vendors

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OUAQUGA (WBNG) -- The annual NY Faerie Festival took place Saturday and Sunday bringing together people from all over the region.

Those who attended the festival could see all sorts of magical creatures and experience a wide variety of activities. Festival Creative Director Billy Bardo said these activities included many vendors and performers.

“One of the things we feature here at the festival is a juried exhibition of handmade American crafts mostly in the magical theme or the fairytale theme,” said Bardo. “There’s a number of performers from all over the world. We have 5 different stages that we fill up with performers and lane acts up and down the lane.”

Bardo said for many people the event site is as much of a draw as the many activities offered.

“People come here not just because there’s a celebration and lots of colors to explore, but there’s also a beautiful landscape,” said Bardo. “Its a really sweet piece of property and we like to think it’s magical and worth sharing.”

For Bardo, the best part of the festival is seeing people be able to be whoever they want for the weekend.

“For a lot of people the invitation to be something else and to be anything you want is more revealing than concealing,” said Bardo. “People tend to discover themselves more than conceal themselves.”

Costumes at the festival included mermaids, trolls, fairies, sprites and goblins.

