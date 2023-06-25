Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for second-straight year

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The 2023 Dicks’ Sporting Goods Open is done, and Padraig Harrington is your champion! With the win, Harrington becomes the first ever back-to-back Dick’s Sporting Goods Open champion, having won the event in 2022 as well. Harrington hit an 18-under par, ending his Saturday with a birdie or better on holes 12-17.

Final Leaderboard:

1. Padraig Harrington: -18, 198

2. Joe Durant: -17, 199

3. Ernie Els: -16, 200

4. Dicky Pride: -15, 201

T5. Thongchai Jaidee: -14, 202

T5. Darren Clarke: -14, 202

T5. Brett Quigley: -14, 202

8. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -12, 204

9. Y.E. Yang: -11, 205

T10. Retief Goosen: -10, 206

T10. Vijay Singh: -10, 206

