Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for second-straight year

PGA Champions Tour golfer Padraig Harrington holds up his trophy after winning his...
PGA Champions Tour golfer Padraig Harrington holds up his trophy after winning his second-straight Dick's Sporting Goods Open on June 25, 2023 in Endicott, N.Y.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill and Jacob Russo
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The 2023 Dicks’ Sporting Goods Open is done, and Padraig Harrington is your champion! With the win, Harrington becomes the first ever back-to-back Dick’s Sporting Goods Open champion, having won the event in 2022 as well. Harrington hit an 18-under par, ending his Saturday with a birdie or better on holes 12-17.

Final Leaderboard:

1. Padraig Harrington: -18, 198

2. Joe Durant: -17, 199

3. Ernie Els: -16, 200

4. Dicky Pride: -15, 201

T5. Thongchai Jaidee: -14, 202

T5. Darren Clarke: -14, 202

T5. Brett Quigley: -14, 202

8. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -12, 204

9. Y.E. Yang: -11, 205

T10. Retief Goosen: -10, 206

T10. Vijay Singh: -10, 206

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape convict found guilty of conspiracy to have Endicott building burned
Man shot in arm in Binghamton
Man sentenced for having trying to sell 447 grams of meth
Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer seeking 4th term
1st round of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open proclaimed ‘Sock Out Cancer Day’

Latest News

Ernie Els during the second round of the 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day Two Recap
PGA Tour Champions golfer Joe Durant takes a chip shot at the 16th hole during the Dick's...
2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day One Recap
1st round of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open proclaimed ‘Sock Out Cancer Day’
2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day One Recap