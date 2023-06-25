Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for second-straight year
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The 2023 Dicks’ Sporting Goods Open is done, and Padraig Harrington is your champion! With the win, Harrington becomes the first ever back-to-back Dick’s Sporting Goods Open champion, having won the event in 2022 as well. Harrington hit an 18-under par, ending his Saturday with a birdie or better on holes 12-17.
Final Leaderboard:
1. Padraig Harrington: -18, 198
2. Joe Durant: -17, 199
3. Ernie Els: -16, 200
4. Dicky Pride: -15, 201
T5. Thongchai Jaidee: -14, 202
T5. Darren Clarke: -14, 202
T5. Brett Quigley: -14, 202
8. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -12, 204
9. Y.E. Yang: -11, 205
T10. Retief Goosen: -10, 206
T10. Vijay Singh: -10, 206
