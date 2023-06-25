You can now vote for July’s Southern Tier Tuesday finalists

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- - You have a chance to vote for your favorite community non-profit organization, which could win a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

A non-profit is awarded a $2,000 grant every Tuesday during the year.

The nominees for July are:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - (Broome & Tioga)

Blooming Moon.inc

Caroline Food Pantry

Chenango Bridge Senior Center

Franklin Community Education Foundation

Futures Community Support Services, Inc.

Humane Center of Tioga County

Kali’s Klubhouse

The Kirby Band

Music On The Delaware

Veterans of Foreign Wars - Post 478

Windsor Partners, Inc.

An independent committee chose these 12 finalists out of 212 nominations. You can vote for your favorite organization by clicking here. The top four finalists will win the grant.

Voting starts June 25 at noon and continues until through June 29 at noon.

You can hear directly from Southern Tier Tuesdays recipients on Around the Tiers every Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.