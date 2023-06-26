Active start to the new week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Showers and storms end, some showers could develop overnight. Muggy. Low: 57-63

Tuesday: Dry periods with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing. Muggy. An isolated strong storm is possible. Heavy rain possible inside the most intense storms. High: 73-78

Tuesday Night: 30% chance of some showers. Low: 57-63

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low pressure in the Great Lakes will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast through Tuesday.

This evening could bring a few strong, possibly severe storms to areas near and west of I81. There will also be a risk of very heavy rain and flash flooding inside the heaviest downpours. Severe weather is not guaranteed, but some of the ingredients needed for it to happen are in place. Be Weather Aware this evening.

More showers and some storms are possible Tuesday again. Just like Monday there will be long dry periods and it will remain muggy. The afternoon may bring another round of storms with heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 70s. The chance of rain is 80%.

Wednesday has a chance of more showers but Thursday looks dry along with most of Friday, too.

Next weekend brings more rain chances each day with highs in the 70s to near 80. It looks to remain muggy.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Daniel Proefriedt
BCSO locate suspect in Colesville homicide investigation
NY Faerie Festival offers unique entertainment and vendors
Rape convict found guilty of conspiracy to have Endicott building burned
Man shot in arm in Binghamton
You can now vote for July’s Southern Tier Tuesday finalists

Latest News

Active start to the new week
wbng
Keeping thunderstorms in the forecast
Active weather to start workweek
Active weather to start workweek