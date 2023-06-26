Active start to the new week

Tonight: Showers and storms end, some showers could develop overnight. Muggy. Low: 57-63

Tuesday: Dry periods with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing. Muggy. An isolated strong storm is possible. Heavy rain possible inside the most intense storms. High: 73-78

Tuesday Night: 30% chance of some showers. Low: 57-63

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low pressure in the Great Lakes will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast through Tuesday.

This evening could bring a few strong, possibly severe storms to areas near and west of I81. There will also be a risk of very heavy rain and flash flooding inside the heaviest downpours. Severe weather is not guaranteed, but some of the ingredients needed for it to happen are in place. Be Weather Aware this evening.

More showers and some storms are possible Tuesday again. Just like Monday there will be long dry periods and it will remain muggy. The afternoon may bring another round of storms with heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 70s. The chance of rain is 80%.

Wednesday has a chance of more showers but Thursday looks dry along with most of Friday, too.

Next weekend brings more rain chances each day with highs in the 70s to near 80. It looks to remain muggy.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.