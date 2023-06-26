BCSO locate suspect in Colesville homicide investigation

Patrick Daniel Proefriedt
Patrick Daniel Proefriedt
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has located a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Law enforcement were searching an area near Rt. 41 in the Town of Colesville around 7:40 a.m. for Patrick Daniel Proefriedt, age 26 of Nineveh, NY in relation to a homicide investigation.

An hour later the sheriff’s office indicated the suspect was in custody.

No further details have been released about the homicide investigation.

Stay with 12 News for further updates.

