BCSO locate suspect in Colesville homicide investigation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has located a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Law enforcement were searching an area near Rt. 41 in the Town of Colesville around 7:40 a.m. for Patrick Daniel Proefriedt, age 26 of Nineveh, NY in relation to a homicide investigation.

An hour later the sheriff’s office indicated the suspect was in custody.

No further details have been released about the homicide investigation.

Stay with 12 News for further updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.