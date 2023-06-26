Binghamton Police investigating multiple shootings on Sunday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police are currently investigating three separate incidents of gun violence on Sunday.

According to Binghamton Police, around 9:40 p.m., they responded to a report of a man shot at 46 Chestnut Street. Once they arrived, the officers found the victim who had a gunshot wound to his groin. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting originally happened in the area of 83 Chapin Street. When the officers located the scene, they found four 9mm casings. While the police were conducting their investigation, they located a second gunshot victim at a local hospital. According to police, the female victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her buttocks.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Also on Sunday, at 1:03 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on 24 Gerard Avenue. When they arrived, officers determined that gunshots had in fact been fired in the area.

While at the scene, officers located seven 9mm casings at the intersection of Murray Street and Gerard Ave. Police are currently investigating this incident as well.

Then less than two hours later, at around 2:30 a.m., Binghamton Police responded to another report of shots fired. This time at 27 Haendel Street.

According to police, it was determined that the home had been hit several times by gunfire. They located 33 spent shell casings at the scene.The shell casings comprised of 9mm, 10mm and .45 caliber ammunition.

People were inside the home at the time of the shooting. There were no injuries were reported for either this incident or the one on Gerard Ave.

All three incidents are currently under investigation by Binghamton Police and there is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.-

