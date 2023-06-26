Dog Walking Forecast -- Brody

Flood Watch for Broome, Bradford, Delaware, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Tioga and Wayne Counties from

2 PM Monday until 12 AM Tuesday.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.50″) 80% High 82 (78-84) Wind S 10-15 G25 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.00″) Low 64 (60-66) Wind S 5-15 mph

A low to our west, and the associated fronts will keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Monday, Tuesday with

and Wednesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible today.

As the low moves out, we’ll have a lesser chance of showers Thursday and Friday.

Another low will move in, keeping showers in the forecast for the weekend.

