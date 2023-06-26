Endicott man pleads guilty to making of a terroristic threat

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday an Endicott man pleaded guilty to attempted making of a terroristic threat, a felony offense.

Daniel E. Andre, 37, of Endicott, admitted to calling the Endicott Village Court building and threatening to “shoot up the court” on Feb. 18, 2022.

According to the office, the Endicott Police tracked Andre through his phone number and brought him into custody.

Andre will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison on Sept. 22.

“Thanks to the Endicott Police for quickly locating the defendant. Threats such as these are taken seriously and those who make them will be held accountable,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department.

