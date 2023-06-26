Keeping thunderstorms in the forecast
Heavy rain possible
Flood Watch for Broome, Bradford, Delaware, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Tioga and Wayne Counties from
2 PM Monday until 12 AM Tuesday.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.50″) 80% High 82 (78-84) Wind S 10-15 G25 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.00″) Low 64 (60-66) Wind S 5-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) 80% High 78 (76-80) Wind S 10-15 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. .10-.25″ (1.00″) Low 62 Wind S becoming SW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. 70% High 76 Low 60
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 40% High 74 Low 58
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 78 Low 60
A low to our west, and the associated fronts will keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Monday, Tuesday with
and Wednesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible today.
As the low moves out, we’ll have a lesser chance of showers Thursday and Friday.
Another low will move in, keeping showers in the forecast for the weekend.
