Mac Sabol Memorial Scholarship awarded to two high school seniors: Kara Dhakal and Rachael Wood
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - For a second year in a row, the Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus has award it’s Mac Sabol Memorial Scholarship to two deserving high school students who plan to pursue a college career in music. This year’s recipients are Kara Dhakal of Vestal and Rachael Wood of Owego Apalachin. They both received a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship was created after the death of Mac Sabol in 2021.
Donate to the scholarship online: https://www.southerntiersmen.org/mac-sabol-scholarship
