Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow

TOWN OF COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Nineveh man was charged with murder today after a domestic incident left an infant dead and a woman injured in the Town of Colesville.

Around 5:15 a.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergencies Medical Services responded to a report that an adult female and female infant had been shot with a crossbow at a home located on State Route 41 near Cass Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the initial investigation showed that Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, of Nineveh, NY got into an argument with his wife and fired a crossbow while she was holding their three-week-old daughter. The broadhead crossbow bolt hit the child in the upper torso, exiting the armpit before striking the woman in the chest.

The office said, Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and tried to stop the woman from calling 911. He fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before deputies arrived on the scene.

Once the deputies arrived and secured the area, they located the weapons and attempted life-saving measures on the infant before bringing the infant out to paramedics. The female was transported to Wilson Hospital to be treated for her injuries and the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office with help from New York State Police and Chenango County Sheriff’s Office formed a perimeter around the area, utilizing multiple patrol units and aerial drones to locate Proefriedt.

The sheriff’s office said they found Proefriedt in the woods less than a mile from the house after his vehicle was stuck in the mud.

Proefriedt was taken into custody and charged with:

· Murder in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Felony

· Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Felony

· Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony for Violating an Order of Protection.

Proefriedt had a history of domestic incidents with the victim and an active Stay Away Order of Protection in place.

Proefriedt remains in custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office while he awaits arraignment. The investigation is currently ongoing.

