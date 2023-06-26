Raymond Corporation donates forklift to CHOW

By Brianna Warrant
Jun. 26, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Raymond Corporation has donated a Raymond Reach-Fork truck to the Community Hunger Outreach Wearhouse, or CHOW.

This donation came after CHOW reached out to the Raymond Corporation to explain their need for a forklift.

In a press conference on Monday, CHOW director Les Aylesworth said CHOW has seen a 37% increase in distribution compared to last year and their partner agencies are seeing a record number of clients. CHOW’s warehouse has three stories of racks that store bins of food and no unloading dock. A forklift was needed in order to run operations accessibly in a timely manner.

Broome County Council of Churches Executive Director Dr. Joe Sellepack said forklifts are in high demand and difficult to buy.

“When one comes on the market it almost automatically goes out the door,” said Sellepack. “It’s really difficult to find one and on top of that to have one gifted to us is pretty remarkable.”

The Raymond Reach-Fork truck can pick up pallets that are thousands of pounds and has a long-life rechargeable battery that will assist CHOW’s operations for many years in the future.

“People often thank us at CHOW for the good work that we do,” said director Les Aylesworth. “But the truth is, we couldn’t do the good work we do without good partners and good folks like Raymond Corporation.”

CHOW has been using the forklift daily since it was gifted to them. “We’ve had it for a few weeks and everyone who uses it loves it because it makes their jobs and lives a little bit easier,” said Aylesworth.

