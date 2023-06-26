Rumble Ponies pitcher Luis Moreno named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Binghamton Rumble Ponies' pitcher Luis Moreno.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies' pitcher Luis Moreno.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies right-handed pitcher Luis Moreno has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25.

Tuesday night, Moreno pitched five scoreless innings on the road against Akron while giving up only one walk and nine strikeouts. Moreno threw four innings of scoreless relief on Sunday against the RubberDucks, surrendering only two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

With a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 28 to 6, Moreno has had just three runs allowed across 22 innings in his previous four appearances (1.23 ERA).

This is the 24-year-old’s debut season at the Double-A level. He is the fourth Rumble Ponies player this season to get an Eastern League accolade. RHP Pitcher of the Month for May in the Eastern League was Mike Vasil, IF IF Luke Ritter and Jose Peroza were both selected Eastern League Players of the Week for the weeks of May 8–14 and June 5–11, respectively.

