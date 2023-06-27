42 libraries participate in Four County Library System Road Trip Challenge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Four County Library System has announced a two-month-long road trip that will begin July 1 and end Sept. 2.

The Four County Library System, or 4CLS, Road Trip is a challenge for the public to visit the 42 member libraries throughout Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.

The theme for the 4CLS Summer Reading Program is “All Together Now” where Outreach & Youth Services Coordinator Sarah Reid said they wanted to celebrate the togetherness of the libraries in the system.

“We wanted to encourage our local residents to visit as many of the libraries as they can,” said Reid. “Explore what the different libraries have to offer, the different beautiful buildings, the different resources and programs that they have and explore the things they find along the way as well.”

The road trip begins by picking up a brochure at your local library. After each visit, travelers will receive a road trip stamp. At the 10th, 20th, 30th and 42nd libraries visited, residents will receive different prizes.

This challenge is one way to bring families together and keep children’s minds engaged while on summer break. Director of the Johnson City Public Library Ben Lainhart said this challenge can be a fun educational vacation for kids.

“I think it’s a good way to get kids excited in sort of a sneaky way where they get to travel around to go to different places,” said Lainhart. “It’s a good way to get kids out and get them engaged.”

This is the first time 4CLS has put together a road trip challenge and are excited to welcome new and existing members back into the library after losing some during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve never tried something like this before so we’re very excited to see,” said Reid. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from our member libraries who are excited to have a reason to invite people back into their spaces again.”

“We’re just hoping for a busy and fun summer,” said Lainhart.

More information on the 4CLS Road Trip can be found here.

