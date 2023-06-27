Another wet day

Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 12 PM Tuesday until 10 PM Tuesday.

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 80% High 78 (76-80) Wind S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. .10-.25″ (.50-1.00″) Low 60 (56-62) Wind S becoming W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 40% High 70 (66-72) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56 Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 56

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 80 Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 80 Low 64

With a low and a few fronts over the Northeast, we’ll have clouds, showers and thunderstorms today.

This continues tonight, with a lesser chance of showers Wednesday.

Quiet Thursday, but with another low approaching, we’ll have clouds and showers Friday and into the

weekend.

Weather improves Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.