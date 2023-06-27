Another wet day

Heavy rain possible
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 12 PM Tuesday until 10 PM Tuesday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 80% High 78 (76-80) Wind S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. .10-.25″ (.50-1.00″) Low 60 (56-62) Wind S becoming W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 40% High 70 (66-72) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56 Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 56

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 80 Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 80 Low 64

With a low and a few fronts over the Northeast, we’ll have clouds, showers and thunderstorms today.

This continues tonight, with a lesser chance of showers Wednesday.

Quiet Thursday, but with another low approaching, we’ll have clouds and showers Friday and into the

weekend.

Weather improves Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Profriedt
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow
Patrick Daniel Proefriedt
BCSO locate suspect in Colesville homicide investigation
Binghamton Police investigating multiple shootings on Sunday
NY Faerie Festival offers unique entertainment and vendors
Man shot in arm in Binghamton

Latest News

Storms are possible
Active start to the new week
Active start to the new week
wbng
Keeping thunderstorms in the forecast
Active weather to start workweek