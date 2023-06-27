Binghamton Police Department opens officer applications

Binghamton Police
Binghamton Police(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is now accepting applications for officers. The deadline to apply is July 20. Applications must be filed at Binghamton City Hall by 4:45 p.m. that day.

To apply, you must be at least 20 years old by Spring 2024 and have a high school diploma or equivalent. If you’re applying with other law enforcement agencies, you must cross-file in Binghamton to be considered for hire there.

The application fee is $25. You can request a fee waiver through the City of Binghamton Office of Personnel. You must be under 35 years old at the time of the exam and a Broome County resident at the time of hire.

For more information, visit their website here or you can call Lieutenant Daniel M. Flanders at (607) 772-7091.

“Binghamton police is a great place to work, I’ve been here for 15 and a half years, it’s done me well,” said Lieutenant Flanders.

