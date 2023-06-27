Binghamton reveals 1st Climate Action Plan in a decade

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It’s been almost a decade since Binghamton’s first Climate Action Plan, but the city is proposing a new plan to combat climate disasters.

One of the main focuses of the plan is on neighborhood flood prevention.

“These neighborhoods are dealing with these major storms — storms that are more severe than they were 50 to 60 years ago,” said Mayor Jared Kraham. “For the next 50 to 60 years, we have to have the infrastructure that responds to changing climate.”

The Southern Tier saw a record-breaking flood in 2011, due to heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lee. The rain caused flooding in the Susquehanna and Chenango rivers. Officials recorded water levels 17 feet above flood stage. Many of the nearby downtown areas flooded, causing it to close off. About 20,000 residents were forced to evacuate Broome County.

In order to prevent a similar disaster, Kraham said this plan can help upgrade stormwater drain systems that are overwhelmed by rain.

The other major focal points of the plan are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as create energy-efficient infrastructure. Mayor Kraham noted that this can help residents save on their energy bills.

“We have a lot of buildings that could use 21st-century retrofits as it relates to clean energy,” Kraham said.

Kraham’s overall goal for Binghamton is to have a robust plan that can secure state and federal grants to fund many of these initiatives.

“This is not a hypothetical topic. This is not something that’s an academic purpose,” Kraham said. “This is about securing real grant money to do real things in neighborhoods.”

A public meeting for this new plan will be held Wednesday, June 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Broome County Public Library. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to learn about the plan’s outline as well as ask questions.

Binghamton’s first climate action plan was completed in 2011.

