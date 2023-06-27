Binghamton University takes home 2023 America East Commissioner’s Cup

VESTAL, N.Y (WBNG) - The Binghamton University athletics department has won the America East Stuart P. Haskell, Jr. Commissioner’s Cup for overall excellence for the first time in the school’s 22-year Division I history.

The Commissioner’s Cup annually recognizes the strongest athletic program in America East as determined by a scoring system that rewards a school for success both during the regular season and championship competition in the conference’s 18 sports.

Binghamton won with 367 points, ahead of Albany (335), UMBC (292), Vermont (280), UMass Lowell (275), New Hampshire (251), Maine (240), Bryant (230) and NJIT (121).

“This is a result of a total team effort,” Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr., said. “From our senior staff planning our competitive strategy, to our coaches putting in the work and our student-athletes executing in the athletics arena. And we’ve had strong University support starting with President Harvey Stenger. Everyone had a part in this … and we are proud to bring the trophy home to Binghamton.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.