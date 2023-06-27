Binghamton University takes home 2023 America East Commissioner’s Cup

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger (left) and Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall...
Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger (left) and Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall Jr. stand with the 2023 America East Comissioner's Cup.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y (WBNG) - The Binghamton University athletics department has won the America East Stuart P. Haskell, Jr. Commissioner’s Cup for overall excellence for the first time in the school’s 22-year Division I history.

The Commissioner’s Cup annually recognizes the strongest athletic program in America East as determined by a scoring system that rewards a school for success both during the regular season and championship competition in the conference’s 18 sports.

Binghamton won with 367 points, ahead of Albany (335), UMBC (292), Vermont (280), UMass Lowell (275), New Hampshire (251), Maine (240), Bryant (230) and NJIT (121).

“This is a result of a total team effort,” Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr., said. “From our senior staff planning our competitive strategy, to our coaches putting in the work and our student-athletes executing in the athletics arena. And we’ve had strong University support starting with President Harvey Stenger. Everyone had a part in this … and we are proud to bring the trophy home to Binghamton.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Profriedt
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow
Patrick Daniel Proefriedt
BCSO locate suspect in Colesville homicide investigation
Binghamton Police investigating multiple shootings on Sunday
House Fire in Colesville
House in ruins after fire in Colesville
NY Faerie Festival offers unique entertainment and vendors

Latest News

Binghamton Rumble Ponies' pitcher Luis Moreno.
Rumble Ponies pitcher Luis Moreno named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for second-straight year
PGA Champions Tour golfer Padraig Harrington holds up his trophy after winning his...
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for second-straight year
Ernie Els during the second round of the 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open - Day Two Recap