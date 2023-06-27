Binghamton University’s Lyceum Group hosts a garden tour

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University’s Lyceum Group joins the United Women of Faith at Central United Methodist Church and the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier to host a garden tour fundraiser.

You can tour up to nine different garden properties from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

You can purchase tickets for this event at www.pastny.org. Tickets will be available for pick up on the day of the tour anytime between 9:30 a.m. and noon at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Binghamton.

