Broome County District Attorney, Vestal Town Supervisor headline primaries

One of the races in Broome County with the most eyes on it is the Republican Primary for District Attorney. Incumbent Michael Korchak will face off against Defense Attorney Paul Battisti.

Korchak, who has served as a prosecutor for more than 25 years, told 12 News that the Office of the District Attorney must be apolitical.

“Though I’m affiliated with the Republican Party, and I’ve been a member of the Republican Party for decades, you cannot answer to politicians,” he said. “You have to play it fair and impartial with all your dealings.”

In one particular campaign ad, Korchak alluded to Battisti being under the control of other prominent locally seated Republicans, including Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Assemblyman Joe Angelino of the 122nd District, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and Chairman of the Broome County Legislature Dan Reynolds. That ad shows Battisti as a puppet with strings attached to the aforementioned elected officials.

In 2019, he won the seat as a Libertarian after initially being defeated by Battisti in the Republican Primary. Korchak has said he has no plans to run third-party if he loses to Battisti on Tuesday.

Yet, Battisti, who has picked up a handful of endorsements from law enforcement agencies, as well as the endorsement from the Broome County Conservative Party and former Republican Candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin, said he is running because he is concerned with, what he called, the “criminal climate” in Broome County.

“I have five children and I’m really concerned about the criminal climate that we hear about and read about every single day as are numerous individuals that reside in this community,” said Battisti. “I was born and raised here, and I want my children to be born and raised here and I want them to be safe.”

Battisti has been an attorney for around 20 years and said Broome County needs a District Attorney who is “a leader, a prosecutor, and someone who has the ability to recruit and retain good employees.”

He has often been critical of Korchak and has attacked his performance numerous times.

“It’s just plain stunning that Mike Korchak is asleep at the wheel while criminals run free in Broome County,” Battisti has said before. “Our families are less safe every day that goes by while Mike Korchak is still the District Attorney.”

Meanwhile, Democratic voters in Vestal will choose between incumbent John Schaffer and his opponent Maria Sexton for town supervisor.

Sexton told 12 News that despite not being a native to the area, she loves it. She said the Office of the Vestal Town Supervisor and the Town Board must listen to the needs of the community. Sexton said, if she were to take office, she would she would make Vestal “truly Democratic.”

“We’re signing up for the everyday work,” said Sexton. “We’re signing up for making sure that everybody in Vestal knows what’s going on doing all the leg work and getting everything together.”

In contrast to Sexton, current Town Supervisor John Schaffer is toting the fact that he has lived in Vestal for 53 years to pitch himself to voters. He is looking to be elected a fourth time as town supervisor, noting that he is dedicated to the community.

“When you work in government or you volunteer as much as I do, you’re used to getting the information firsthand,” said Schaffer. “I’m on the road everywhere. I go to as many sporting events as I can and I still have time to do other things like volunteer at the churches.”

Vestal Democrats will also choose two members of the Vestal Town Council, which include: Patty Fitzgerald; the incumbent, Glenn Miller and Robert Greene.

