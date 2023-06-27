Family of 6 now homeless after fire in Colesville

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- A devastating fire in the Town of Colesville has left a family of six without a home.

Tammy Carpenter, the mother of the homeowner, Alan Carpenter, said around 10 p.m. Monday evening, neighbors noticed the home, located at 242 Lippa Rd., was on fire and called 911.

Carpenter said her son’s family was on vacation when the fire broke out. They were on vacation for four days already when it happened.

She said Alan and his fiance, were expected to be married in September. She noted that the wedding dress was destroyed in the fire.

“I feel like this is a small community and my son is very well known,” Carpenter said. “He’s a great guy so I feel like a lot of people are gonna come together and hopefully, they can get their home rebuilt and move on”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe for those affected. Carpenter said everything they own in the home was destroyed but no one was hurt.

“Any help would be really appreciated at this time to help them rebuild what my son has worked so hard for for thirteen years now,” Carpenter said.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

