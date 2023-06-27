House in ruins after fire in Colesville

By Scott Sasina
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- A home is destroyed after it caught fire Monday night in the Town of Colesville.

Multiple crews responded to Lippa Road at around 10 p.m. Monday night after reports of a fully-involved structure fire.

A 12 News crew arrived at the scene around 10:45 and fire crews were actively fighting the blaze that had engulfed the house.

We’re actively working to learn if there are any injuries and what started the blaze.

Emergency rews are expected to be on scene for several hours overnight.

Stay with 12 News for any updates as they come into our newsroom.

