Intoxicated man charged for breaking into home in Newark Valley

NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it charged a man with numerous crimes following a traffic stop on June 19.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call reporting a home invasion at a home in the Village of Newark Valley. The caller indicated that a man has just left the area in a vehicle, That caller was able to give a description of the vehicle to deputies and they later found the suspect, Sean R. Dickenson, 60, of Berkshire, NY, on Whig Street.

Dickenson was approached by deputies during a traffic stop. Authorities said during the traffic stop, Dickenson displayed signs of intoxication. They subsequently asked him to get out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test. While he was outside of the vehicle, he tried to unsuccessfully grab a deputy’s gun from its holster, authorities said. He was then arrested.

An investigation determined Dickenson allegedly entered the residence without permission and while armed with a kitchen knife and a crowbar. Inside the residence, he threatened to kill an occupant and caused damage to an interior door and couch.

He then exited the residence and proceeded to get into two separate armed altercations outside of the home with a residence occupant and two others.

He sustained injuries in the fights and was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment and later charged with the following:

One count of burglary in the first degree, a class B felony.

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felonies.

One count of criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony.

One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class a misdemeanor.

Four counts of menacing in the second degree, class A misdemeanors.

Dickenson was also charged with the following regarding the traffic stop:

One count of driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony.

One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class E felony.

One count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class D felony.

One count of attempted robbery in the third degree, a class E felony.

One count of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.

Several other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Dickenson was arraigned in CAP Court, by Justice Patrick Hogan, and remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail/$ 100,000 bail bond or a $500,000 partially-secured surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

