Male breaks into Ithaca apartment and starts attacking residents with large piece of wood

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department said it arrested a male for breaking into a residence and attacking its occupants with a big piece of wood.

Officers responded to an apartment on Cayuga Park Lane after a caller reported that someone had forced their way into it and started attacking people with the wood.

The subject fled the scene when officers arrived. Officers learned that people inside the apartment had disarmed the wood-wielding male and no one was hurt in the ordeal.

Police noted that the male is known to the victims. His name was not immediatley released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

