Male breaks into Ithaca apartment and starts attacking residents with large piece of wood

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department said it arrested a male for breaking into a residence and attacking its occupants with a big piece of wood.

Officers responded to an apartment on Cayuga Park Lane after a caller reported that someone had forced their way into it and started attacking people with the wood.

The subject fled the scene when officers arrived. Officers learned that people inside the apartment had disarmed the wood-wielding male and no one was hurt in the ordeal.

Police noted that the male is known to the victims. His name was not immediatley released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Profriedt
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow
Patrick Daniel Proefriedt
BCSO locate suspect in Colesville homicide investigation
Binghamton Police investigating multiple shootings on Sunday
NY Faerie Festival offers unique entertainment and vendors
House Fire in Colesville
House in ruins after fire in Colesville

Latest News

Broome County District Attorney, Vestal Town Supervisor headline primaries
House Fire in Colesville
House Fire in Colesville
House in ruins after fire in Colesville
Binghamton Police
Binghamton Police Department opens officer applications