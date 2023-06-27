Some smoke may be making a return to the area

Tonight: Any storms will end early tonight. A shower is possible overnight. Low: 57-63

Wednesday: 30% chance of a few showers. There will be far more dry time than wet. A wide range in temperatures is possible. High: 64-74

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

Any evening storms will taper as the sunsets for the day. Overnight may bring a shower or two. Lows stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday looks to have a lot of dry time, however, with the presence of a broad upper level low in the Great Lakes, there is still a small chance of a few showers or a storm. The chance of rain is around 30% and the vast majority of the area looks to stay dry. Highs could range widely from the mid 60s to mid 70s depending on any shower activity. Thursday looks nice with sun and clouds.

As we head into Friday some showers look to redevelop for parts of the day. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Next weekend brings more rain chances each day with highs in the 70s to near 80. It looks to remain muggy and unsettled. Saturday brings a 30% chance of a few showers and Sunday the chance of rain jumps to 60%.

