Surveillance investigation leads to drug arrest in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police announced it arrested an Endwell man on multiple felony drug charges on June 22.

State Police charged Robert L. Covello, 53, with criminal possession of a controlled substance, in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (intent to sell) and unlawful surveillance in the second degree. These charges are felonies.

He was also charged with drug-related misdemeanors and disseminating unlawful surveillance images in the second degree.

On June 22, troopers with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Troop C Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at an undisclosed residence regarding an unlawful surveillance investigation. Police said with the help of the Violent Gangs & Narcotics Enforcement Team, or VGNET, officers recovered suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and large sums of money.

Corvell was processed at the State Police Endwell barracks and then transported to the Broome County Central Arraignment & Processing.

