WATCH: Convicted killer elbows lawyer in face during sentencing hearing

Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his attorney in the face. (Source: WBBH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his attorney in the face.

The assault happened before bailiffs took Zieler out.

The judge handed down the death sentence Monday after the jury recommended it last month by a 10-2 vote.

Because of a change in Florida law in April, death penalties no longer require a unanimous vote.

Zieler faces death for the 1990 murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter, 32-year-old Lisa Story, in Cape Coral.

The two were found dead by the girl’s mother, the Associated Press reported. Police said they had been sexually assaulted and suffocated.

Zieler was found guilty of first-degree murder in their killings back in May.

He had been jailed on an unrelated assault charge in 2016 when his DNA matched the 1990 cold-case murders, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WBBH and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Patrick Profriedt
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow
Patrick Daniel Proefriedt
BCSO locate suspect in Colesville homicide investigation
Binghamton Police investigating multiple shootings on Sunday
NY Faerie Festival offers unique entertainment and vendors
House Fire in Colesville
House in ruins after fire in Colesville

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court building. The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its...
The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
DeSantis says he’ll ‘actually’ build border wall, swipes at Trump as both campaign in New Hampshire
Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England,...
Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to impact of Tourette syndrome
Craig Curran, who made the trip to the Titanic less than a month before the submersible...
Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion