Animal Adventure Park welcomes 2 cheetahs

(Animal Adventure Park)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park announced the arrival of two cheetahs Wednesday.

The two big cats are brothers Amiri and Taavi. They are 4-years-old and were assigned to Animal Adventure by the Cheetah Animal Management Plan, or AMP, through the Zoological Association of America.

“We are proud to bring cheetahs to the region through the AMP,” Owner of Animal Adventure Park Jordan Patch. This is another opportunity to exhibit and educate our guests on such a magnificent species.”

Guests are able to see Amiri and Taavi now on the park’s African Animal Trail.

The cats are the park’s first two cheetahs.

