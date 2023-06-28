Battisti leads Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Defense Attorney Paul Battisti is leading the Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney, according to data from the Broome County Board of Elections.

As of 11 p.m., Battisti has 4,820 votes with all 133 Electoral Districts reporting. His opponent, incumbent Michael Korchak, has 3,838 votes.

In a statement to 12 News, Battisti declared victory in the primary and thanked his supporters.

“Today the Republican voters of Broome County decisively declared that they want a big change in leadership at the district attorney’s office so that our families are safe again,” he said. “I’m truly humbled and honored to have earned this victory in today’s Primary Election, but there is much more work to do between now and November. Our General Election campaign starts right now, and we won’t stop until we deliver another big win on Nov. 7.”

The results are not official until they are certified by the Broome County Board of Elections. The winner of the primary will face off against former Binghamton Mayor and Democrat Matt Ryan.

