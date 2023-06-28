Broome, Tioga residents being asked to participate in transportation survey

(WBNG) - Through a 20-question survey, the Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study (BMTS) is looking to learn and document transportation needs and challenges in the region.

“The more that we hear from the public, the better informed our plan will be and the better we will be able to work together with multiple agencies to meet those needs,” said Scott Reigle with BMTS.

Every five years mandated by New York State, Reigle said counties have to update their Coordinated Public Transit/Human Services Transportation Plan. This particular survey is part of the process to finalize the latest plan for Broome and Tioga Counties.

“For federal transportation funding and then also to have a guide for cooperative and coordinated transportation planning to meet gaps in transportation services,” said Reigle.

When funding opportunities come up, BMTS will then lean on the survey results to better serve county needs.

“There are funding opportunities that come up with notices from the Federal Highway or Federal Transit Administrations,” said Reigle. “There’s also regular funding that comes either annually or on a regular cycle. So there’s a bit of a mixture in those type of things.”

While all are encouraged to fill out the survey, BMTS is particularly calling on the target populations to participate, such as seniors, the disabled and low-income folks.

“Transportation is a fundamental element to everyone’s life,” said Reigle. “When you’re looking at the senior population there’s needs. Usually we’re going to the doctor’s more often and so there needs to be a way to reliably, conveniently and affordably get to doctor’s appointments.”

Residents of Broome and Tioga are asked to share their input by July 21.

“We want to make sure that we can best provide for those needs with limited funds that there are available out there,” said Reigle.

The survey is multiple choice format and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. The link to the survey can be found at this link.

