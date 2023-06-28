A drier day with the chance of some smoke

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Wide range of temperatures possible. Chance of rain 30%. High: 63-74.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 51-58.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit warmer. High: 74-82.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 51-59.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 85. Low: 63.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 77. Low: 65.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 79. Low: 64.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 63.

July 4th: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 84. Low: 64.

Forecast Discussion:

Today will be a quieter day than what we have experienced over the last couple of days. Most of the day will remain dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out due to a large upper-level low over the Great Lakes. Skies will be mainly cloudy, which will result in some wide temperature ranges. Highs will range from the mid-60s to the low-70s. Overnight, skies clear slightly, with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Thursday will bring sun and clouds with highs in the upper-70s, with a few spots reaching the low-80s. Showers will redevelop with a few thunderstorms on Friday as a couple of shortwaves pass by the region. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The weekend brings the return of some muggy conditions as well as the threat of showers and maybe some thunderstorms on Sunday. Both days will see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Next week looks to be a bit unsettled, with showers possible for both Monday and July 4th. Highs will climb into the low-to-mid 80s for both days.

