Girl, 10, saves family from fire in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Department said a 10-year-old girl alerted family members to a fire in her home thanks to a working smoke alarm.

The department said, around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to 56 Roberts St. and found a small fire in a second-story bathroom. That fire then extended into the ceiling and into the attic. Officials said, despite this, the fire was brought under control within minutes of firefighters arriving.

The department said four children were sleeping inside the home when the fire broke out. They noted that a smoke alarm alerted the 10-year-old girl who then woke up and discovered the fire. She then woke up the other residents in the house and they were all able to escape unharmed. They were then able to call 911.

Officials said there were several working smoke alarms inside of the residence.

The department said it recommends residents check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors monthly and replace the ones that are not working. Additionally, if a bathroom or kitchen fan is found to be making unusual noises or squealing, you should have it serviced professionally or replaced, the department said.

Officials noted that the home is unhabitable due to smoke and water damage but the household is staying with family.

The fire was caused by a mechanical failure of a bathroom exhaust fan.

